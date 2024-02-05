MDA Announces Increased Funding for Urban Ag Grants

Minnesota businesses, nonprofits, schools, local governments, and tribal communities seeking to promote urban youth agricultural education and urban agricultural community development are encouraged to apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Urban Agriculture Grant.

Total funding available for this round of Urban Agriculture Grants is $1.87 million, an increase from $551,000 in 2023. To be eligible, applicants must be located in or serve cities with a population over 5,000 or be located within the boundaries of a federally recognized tribal land and serve tribal community members, regardless of population size.

“The MDA is thrilled to be able to expand the Urban Agriculture Grant program and increase support for organizations, schools, and communities finding innovative ways to build connections to ag within Minnesota’s cities,” said MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey. “Cultivating youth and community interest in agriculture and our food systems helps ensure the continued strength of Minnesota ag in all areas of the state.”

Grant funds can cover costs for personnel (staff and contractors), supplies, equipment (including the cost of construction and installation), transportation, or translation that are directly related to eligible projects. Applicants may request a maximum of $100,000 per project, and up to 100% of the total project cost may be covered by the grant. A cash match is not required.

Funding priorities for this year’s Urban Agriculture Grants include projects that demonstrate a commitment to positive environmental impacts, promote economic justice, and benefit underserved communities. Examples of eligible projects and costs can be found in the grant’s request for proposals (RFP).

Applications must be submitted prior to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Visit the grant web page to access the RFP as well as details of previously funded projects.

Funding for the Urban Agriculture Grant is made available through the AGRI Program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

###

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us