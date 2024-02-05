The Hair Colour Trends of 2024, as Forecasted by Hair Stylists

Buttery Blonde is one Hair Trend Colour of 2024 | ©Lazarou Hair Salon & Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle Golden Copper blends strawberry blonde and copper for an amber-glowing, natural ginger shade | ©Lazarou Hair Salon & Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle Brown shades are taking on more nuanced expressions in 2024, here Espresso Brunette | ©Lazarou Hair Salon and Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle A Lived-in Balayage is a low-maintenance, dimensional look | ©Lazarou Hair Salon & Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle

In 2024 hair colours will be defined by laid-back sophistication and subtle dimensions. A return to natural beauty is at the heart of this year's aesthetic.