InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable & Portable Cushion Mat (FJK-276)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create a comfortable cushion mat that enables you to store a phone, keys, wallet or other personal items while sitting or relaxing,” said an inventor, from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., “so I invented the COMFORT MAT. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional mats and cushions.”

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a cushioned mat. In doing so, it can be used while sitting outdoors, doing yoga, watching a child’s sporting event, etc. As a result, it increases comfort and it offers a convenient place to store and safeguard the user’s belongings. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy spending time outdoors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-FJK-276, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.