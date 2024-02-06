My Forex Funds Refund Services Launched By Intelligence Commissioner CFTC Charges My Forex Funds with Fraud Of $300 Million

Official Intelligence Commissioner website has launched a service for the My Forex Funds scam victims in order to help them with refunds.

We urge all individuals impacted by the My Forex Funds scam to reach out through our website. Our goal is to ensure that every victim has the opportunity to seek and obtain a refund” — Martin Howard