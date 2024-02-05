Crews worked around the clock on the weekend on repairs to the Steveston Highway crossing over Highway 99 so that two-way traffic could be restored in time for the Monday morning commute.

The eastbound lane on the structure was closed on Wednesday, Jan. 31, after a deficiency in a support pier was discovered during a scheduled engineering inspection. Over the weekend, temporary structural support pillars were added to ensure its safety and both travel lanes are now open.

A weight restriction is in place on the overpass until further notice. Heavy commercial vehicles weighing more than 64,000 kilograms gross vehicle weight (GVW) are prohibited from the crossing and must take an alternate route.

The existing two-lane Steveston Highway crossing is being replaced by the five-lane Steveston Interchange, which is currently in construction and scheduled for completion in 2025.