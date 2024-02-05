DATCP Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Application Period Open Through March 8

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 5, 2024

​MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trad e and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites Wisconsin meat processors to apply for the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant through 5 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024.

The 2023-25 budget signed by Gov. Evers provided a one-time increase of $1.6 million for the Meat Processor Infrastructure Program, bringing the total for this round of grants to $1.8 million. The program aims to grow Wisconsin's meat industry and improve the long-term viability of the state's livestock industry.

“Wisconsin's meat processors have been working to increase resiliency and capacity in the supply chain, and these grants help support projects that do just that," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Governor Evers has provided access to meat grants through federal dollars and the 2023-25 biennial budget. This important program helps ease supply chain bottlenecks and supports our state's meat processing industry. I encourage Wisconsin-based meat processors to apply before the deadline of March 8, 2024."

Eligible applicants must operate or intend to operate a DATCP or U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) licensed meat-processing establishment in Wisconsin and be engaged in livestock harvest or processing. Projects must increase harvest capacity or production. Funding from these grants can be used for operating expenses directly related to the grant project, including expenses for engineering, architectural design, construction, food safety consultation, equipment purchase, and equipment installation.

Grants up to $50,000 will be awarded for project proposals, lasting up to two years in duration, to help expand capacity or increase throughput. Processors are required to provide a match of 100% of the grant amount. Recipients will be chosen through a competitive selection process.

Applications should be submitted to DATCP Grants Manager Brian Williams at datcpdadgrants@wisconsin.gov. Grant recipients are expected to be announced in May 2024. The grant application and materials are available at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/MeatProcessorInfrastructureGrants.aspx.

