Senator Singleton Partnering With Deborah Heart and Lung Center for “American Heart Month”

Moorestown – State Senator Troy Singleton will partner with the Deborah Heart and Lung Center for his February community service project. The monthly “Serve with Senator Singleton” event will be held on Saturday, February 17th from 10am-12pm at the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.

The Senator, Assemblywoman Andrea Katz, who represents Browns Mills in the 8th Legislative District, and a group of volunteers will help perform various tasks around the hospital.

“With February being ‘American Heart Month’ there is no better partner for a community service project than Deborah Heart and Lung Center,” said Singleton. “Deborah’s mission to provide accessible cardiovascular care and inclusive medical services is exemplary, and it is our pleasure to give back to this organization with our time and service, while raising awareness for heart disease prevention.”

“I’m honored to serve our community alongside Senator Singleton at the Deborah Heart and Lung Center. We are fortunate to have great healthcare providers in Burlington County and I am thankful that our families have access to these lifesaving services,” said Assemblywoman Katz.

“Community volunteerism isn’t just about giving back; it’s about building bridges, fostering empathy, and igniting positive change. Having two representatives giving back is a great asset within our community,” said Joseph Chirichella, President and CEO, Deborah Heart and Lung Center.

Each month, Senator Singleton crowd-sources a team of volunteers to help with a particular community service project. This event will be the Senator’s 60th “Serve with Senator Singleton” event since becoming State Senator in 2018. Previous volunteer efforts include: indoor and outdoor clean-up days, animal welfare projects, clothing and supply drives, painting projects, gleaning efforts, and community event set-up and staffing. To date, more than 2,400 hours have been donated by volunteers to local community service projects.

Deborah is the only hospital that treats adults and children that does not balance bill patients for care provided at the hospital. “There is no price on life” is more than a founding motto at Deborah, it is a philanthropic philosophy that has been practiced for more than 100 years and is a shining example of Medical Debt Relief in action.

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey is a teaching hospital in the prevention, diagnosis, research and treatment of heart, lung and vascular diseases. Founded in 1922, Deborah has treated more than 2.3 million hearts from every corner of the United States and 87 countries. From performing the first adult and pediatric open-heart surgeries in NJ, to one of the highest-volume left-ventricular assist device (LVAD) implant programs in the nation, Deborah is consistently recognized as a leader overall and in patient care from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). It is ranked among the top hospitals in NJ for patient satisfaction; holds a top-tier Society of Thoracic Surgeons rating, which places Deborah among the best cardiac surgery programs in North America; and is rated High Performing in five specialties, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, COPD and TAVR by U.S. News & World Report. Deborah is an Alliance member of the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.