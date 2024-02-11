Submit Release
Prague Summer Schools to Organize Program on Behavioural Economics and Psychology

PRAHA - VINOHRADY, 26645726, CZECHIA, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From June 29th to July 6th, 2024, the vibrant city of Prague will host the annual Prague Summer Schools, organized by NGO Schola Empirica. We are pleased to present its upcoming program on Behavioural Economics and Psychology. This program is one of the four programs being offered by Prague Summer Schools this summer.

The program on Behavioural Economics and Psychology will feature renowned lecturers from Czechia and the US who will cover topics connected to nudging, decision-making, trust in economics and many others. The lectures will be accompanied by real-life case studies to provide a practical understanding of the subject matter. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in discussions and debates with the lecturers, allowing for a deeper understanding of the topics, or play behavioural games to understand the conceptions profoundly.

In addition to the lectures, the program also includes social activities in the centre of Prague. Participants will have the chance to explore the city's rich culture and history, as well as network with other like-minded individuals from around the world. The program promises to be a unique and enriching experience for all participants.

Interested individuals can find more information about the program and apply on Prague Summer Schools' website, praguesummerschools.org. Limited spots are available, so early registration is encouraged. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from experts in the field and experience the city of Prague.

