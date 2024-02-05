Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,821 in the last 365 days.

DMC Global Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) will announce its 2023 fourth quarter and full-year financial results after the stock market closes on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Following the earnings release, executive management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast.

The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1 201-689-8782 for international callers).

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hzNWxwom

The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at: ir.dmcglobal.com

A replay of the webcast will be available for six months. For additional information, please contact Geoff High at 303-604-3924.

About DMC Global
DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: HTTP://WWW.DMCGLOBAL.COM.

CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

DMC Global Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more