ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 29-Jan-24 10,933 €801.39 €8,761,544 30-Jan-24 10,961 €806.68 €8,841,990 31-Jan-24 11,022 €795.19 €8,764,556 01-Feb-24 10,781 €813.24 €8,767,587 02-Feb-24 10,722 €817.92 €8,769,763

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

