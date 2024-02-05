Automotive Wiring Harness Market is Booming and Predicted to Hit US$ 115.9 Billion by 2032

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global automotive wiring harness market size reached US$ 83.3 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫, 𝐀𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠), 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬), 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲 (𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬), 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global automotive wiring harness market size reached US$ 83.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 115.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-wiring-harness-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Rapid advancements in automotive technologies, particularly in safety, entertainment, and connectivity features, are propelling the market growth. Modern vehicles are equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, and connectivity features that require reliable and efficient electrical distribution systems. Additionally, technologies like lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous driving capabilities depend on sensors and actuators interconnected through complex wiring harnesses. The growing demand for more sophisticated and safer vehicles is prompting automakers to incorporate these advanced technologies, leading to an increase in the complexity and quantity of wiring harnesses needed. This not only highlights the technological improvements within the automotive industry but also underscores the critical role of wiring harnesses in enabling these innovations.

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Governments and international bodies are imposing stringent safety standards and lowering emission targets to improve road safety and reduce environmental impact. These regulations necessitate the incorporation of advanced safety features like emergency braking systems, airbag systems, and emission control technologies in vehicles, which rely heavily on sophisticated wiring harnesses for operation. The complexity of these systems requires highly durable and reliable wiring harnesses to ensure that safety and environmental features function correctly under all conditions. This regulatory push is propelling automakers to upgrade their electrical systems, thereby driving the demand for more complex and higher-quality wiring harnesses to meet compliance and ensure vehicle safety and environmental sustainability.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

The increasing development of autonomous vehicles is driving the need for complex wiring harness systems. Autonomous vehicles rely on a multitude of sensors, cameras, and radar systems to navigate and operate safely, necessitating extensive and sophisticated wiring harnesses to integrate these components seamlessly. The wiring harness in such vehicles not only needs to manage power distribution but also ensure high-speed data transmission between various systems for real-time decision-making. This shift towards autonomy in driving technologies is fostering innovation in wiring harness designs, focusing on higher data bandwidth, reliability, and electromagnetic compatibility.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.)

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Lear Corporation

Leoni AG

Nexans Autoelectric GmbH

PKC Group Plc (Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.)

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

THB Group (AmWINS Group, Inc.)

YAZAKI Corporation

YURA Corporation

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2158&flag=C

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Body Wiring Harness

Engine Wiring Harness

Chassis Wiring Harness

HVAC Wiring Harness

Sensors Wiring Harness

Others

Chassis wiring harness accounts for the majority of the market share due to its critical role in providing power, grounding, and connections for all major automotive systems, ensuring vehicle safety and functionality.

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Copper

Aluminum

Others

Copper represents the largest segment accredited to its superior electrical conductivity, flexibility, and durability, making it ideal for efficient power transmission in vehicles.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Data Transmission

Electrical Wiring

Electrical wiring holds the biggest market share, driven by the growing focus on electronic systems for enhanced functionality, safety, and fuel efficiency in vehicles.

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger cars exhibit a clear dominance in the market, reflecting the high volume of passenger vehicles manufactured and sold.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲:

General Wires

Heat Resistant Wires

Shielded Wires

Tubed Wires

General wires represent the largest segment owing to their widespread use in vehicles for basic power distribution and signal transmission across various systems.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Connectors

Wires

Terminals

Others

Wires hold the biggest market share as they are the fundamental elements of wiring harnesses, required in vast quantities to interconnect different electrical and electronic components within a vehicle.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market attributed to the growing demand for vehicles and the presence of key automotive wiring harness manufacturers.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising demand for vehicle customization and upgradation is a notable driver for the automotive wiring harness market. Individuals are seeking personalized vehicle experiences, prompting them to upgrade their vehicles with aftermarket accessories and features, ranging from high-performance audio systems to custom lighting and advanced navigation systems. These enhancements often require additional or specialized wiring harnesses to integrate new components seamlessly with the existing electrical system of the vehicle. The trend of personalization is not limited to luxury segments but spans across various vehicle types, indicating a broader market opportunity for wiring harness manufacturers.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

Explainable AI Market Size Report

Retail Automation Market Size Report

CBD Food and Beverages Market Size Report

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.