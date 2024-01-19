CBD Food and Beverage Market to Hit US$ 57.6 Billion by 2032: IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "CBD Food and Beverage Market Report by Source (Marijuana Derived, Hemp Derived, Synthetic), Product Type (Bakery Products, Chocolate, Cereal Bars, Candies, Beverages, Ice Cream, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global CBD food and beverage market size reached US$ 7.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 57.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.33% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cbd-food-beverage-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the CBD Food and Beverages Industry:

Legislative Progress and Regulation Changes:

The CBD (cannabidiol) food and beverages industry is significantly influenced by evolving legal frameworks. As governments around the world continue to modify regulations concerning the cultivation, distribution, and consumption of cannabis-related products, the market is witnessing substantial growth. Particularly in regions where CBD has been legalized or where regulations have become less stringent, there is a notable rise in both the production and consumption of CBD-infused foods and beverages. This regulatory shift enhances consumer accessibility and encourages new players to enter the market, thereby expanding the industry's potential.

Growing Consumer Awareness and Demand:

Changing consumer perception and demand are driving the expansion of the CBD food and beverage industry. With heightened awareness about the potential health benefits of CBD, such as stress relief, anti-inflammation, and pain reduction, more consumers are inclined to incorporate CBD-infused products into their lifestyle. This is further supported by the growing body of research and media coverage surrounding CBD. As a result, there is a diversification in product offerings, ranging from CBD-infused coffee and tea to chocolates and baked goods. This trend is not just limited to niche markets; mainstream retailers and food and beverage companies are also starting to explore and invest in CBD-infused product lines, indicating a broadening of the market base.

Innovation and Product Diversification:

Innovation in product development is another key factor propelling the growth of the CBD food and beverages industry. Companies are continuously experimenting with new flavors, formulations, and product types to attract a wider range of consumers. This innovation is not just limited to taste and product variety; it also extends to the enhancement of CBD absorption and effectiveness. Advances in technology have led to improved methods of CBD extraction and infusion, ensuring better quality and consistency in products. Additionally, companies are focusing on attractive packaging and marketing strategies to differentiate their products in an increasingly competitive market. The growing emphasis on innovation and quality is helping to establish CBD foods and beverages as a mainstream product category, attracting a diverse consumer base interested in health and wellness.

Leading Companies Operating in the CBD Food and Beverage Industry:

Alkaline88 LLC

Beverages Trade Network

Dixie Brands Inc.

Green Roads (Affinity Beverage Group, Inc.)

Kannaway LLC

Koios Beverage Corp.

Lagunitas Brewing Company (Heineken N.V.)

NaturalXtract

New Age Beverages Corporation

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.

Ask Analyst for Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2761&flag=C

CBD Food and Beverages Market Report Segmentation:

By Source:

Marijuana Derived

Hemp Derived

Synthetic

Based on the source, the market has been classified into marijuana derived, hemp derived, and synthetic.

By Product Type:

Bakery Products

Chocolate

Cereal Bars

Candies

Beverages

Ice Cream

Others

Bakery products hold the largest market share due to their wide consumer appeal and the ease of incorporating CBD into various baked goods like cookies, brownies, and bread.

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Specialty stores represent the leading market segment as they offer a curated selection of CBD-infused products, providing consumers with knowledgeable staff and a wide variety of product choices tailored to individual preferences and needs.

Regional Insights:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the CBD food and beverages market is attributed to the region's early legalization movements, high consumer awareness, and acceptance of CBD products, coupled with the presence of key players driving innovation and product availability.

Global CBD Food and Beverages Market Trends:

The CBD food and beverages industry is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by the increasing consumer health consciousness and a heightened interest in wellness-oriented products. Trends indicate a rise in demand for CBD-infused products due to their perceived health benefits, including stress relief and anti-inflammatory properties. This sector is also witnessing diversification with innovative products like CBD-infused coffee, tea, chocolates, and baked goods. Regulatory changes, particularly in North America and Europe, are further fueling market growth. Additionally, advancements in CBD extraction and infusion techniques are enhancing product quality and variety, attracting a broader consumer base and thus propelling market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.