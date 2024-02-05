Radisson Hotel Group to Launch a New Resort Experience in Anyer

Singapore (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Radisson Hotel Group has announced plans to open a new beachfront Radisson Resort, situated in the charming coastal town of Anyer, Indonesia. The 150-key Radisson Resort Anyer is tucked away on a peaceful private shoreline and is set to introduce modern hospitality within the tropical ambiance of Indonesia when it opens in 2027.

The exciting development of Radisson Resort Anyer marks a significant milestone as the Radisson brand launches its first resort with glamping concept integration – showcasing the Group's dedication to offering unique and memorable experiences for guests. Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian-inspired hospitality, which enables guests to find harmony in their travel experience. With natural surroundings and unexpected delights, Radisson celebrates the art of being in the moment.

Boasting 120 spacious guestrooms and 30 tent villas, all featuring a combination of modern, clean Nordic style and guest-oriented practicality, guests can anticipate a cosy stay with the brand's Brilliant Basics program, featuring comfortable bedding and modern convenience, amidst breathtaking tropical and beach settings. In addition to private beach access, beach club and swimming pool, the resort offers exclusive facilities including an all-day dining restaurant, a bar, a gym, a kids club, meeting rooms as well as a spa and wellness centre.

Nestled in Banten province, Anyer is lauded as one of Indonesia's most famous beaches on Java's West Coast and serves as the quintessential icon of the region. Situated within a two-hour drive from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and central Jakarta, the resort is easily accessible for domestic and international travelers seeking an idyllic resort vacation. Anyer is home to the pristine Anyer Beach, renowned for its long stretch of golden sands and serves as an eye-opening gateway to the famed Krakatoa volcano.

Indonesia continues to be a strategic market for Radisson Hotel Group as over 10.4 million foreign tourists were received in the first 11 months of 2023, a more than 110% increase in tourists compared to the same period in 2022.

"The recent signing of Radisson Resort Anyer perfectly fits with our expansion strategy in Indonesia following the successful establishment of our Jakarta business unit last year. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovative business models, introducing curated experiences and pioneering the first glamping concept within the portfolio. This strategic venture will further enhance our strong leisure portfolio, positioning us at the forefront of market trends in Indonesian hospitality," stated Ramzy Fenianos, Radisson Hotel Group's Chief Development Officer Asia-Pacific.

"My family and I would like to thank Radisson Hotel Group for their steadfast partnership in turning our ambitions and dreams into reality, as we set out on a mission to redefine international upscale hospitality in Anyer. We are confident this partnership will bring Radisson Hotel Group's global expertise and hospitality that will elevate Anyer into a premier destination under the upscale Radisson brand. Radisson Resort Anyer is set to offer exceptional experiences, and we look forward to welcoming guests to create memorable memories during their stay," said Mrs. Yenny, Operational Director of PT Usaha Jayamas Realty.

With over 60 hotels in operation and development in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group continues to grow as a leading hospitality provider in the region. Find out more at www.radissonhotels.com.

