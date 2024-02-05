AXA's Title-Sponsored "The 31st Green Power Hike" Successfully Completed

Hong Kong, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- The 31st Green Power Hike, organised by Green Power with AXA as the Title Sponsor for the first time, successfully took place on 13 January. As the largest annual charity hiking event on Hong Kong Island, it attracted more than 2,000 participants who joined a timed hiking challenge along the Hong Kong Trail with routes spanning 10km, 25km and 50km, respectively. Numerous teams in addition to individual participants from AXA, including executive committees, employees, financial consultants and customers joined the race, bringing the "Leave No Trace" belief to life and advocating a greener and more sustainable lifestyle. Moreover, members of AXA Hearts in Action, AXA's employee volunteer team, took part as the event's volunteers and cheerleading team to show their support for the Green Power Hike.

On the day of the event, Ms. Diane Wong, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology of the HKSAR Government, Ms. Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, Ms. Orchis Li, Chairman of The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, Mr. Ellis Ip, Council Member of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies, Ms. Connie Siu, Activator (Environmental Education) and Dr. Cheng Luk Ki, Director of Green Power jointly served as guests at the 50km race's kick-off ceremony to cheer on the participants. They also thanked everyone for their support on the Green Power Hike and the significant contribution to local environmental education. This year, the Green Power Hike raised a donation of more than HKD 3.5 million, which will be fully used for work related to environmental education and ecological conservation.

Among the participants of AXA, they raced in the 10km route of the Green Team category, 10km, 25km and 50km routes of the HKFI Cup and Team categories, as well as the Male / Female Individual categories. Among all the races, AXA's teams are proud to have won the top three places at the 50km route of the HKFI Cup, as well as the 2nd runner up at the 10km route of the Team category.

Ms. Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "In addition to providing care for our customers' holistic health, we are also committed to advocating a healthy lifestyle and protecting the natural environment within our community. Through our partnership with Green Power, we hope to raise public awareness of environmental protection and encourage people to develop eco-friendly habits. It was a great pleasure to personally cheer on the participants at the event and witness their efforts, such as bringing their own water bottles to minimise waste and collecting litter along the hiking trail, bringing our love and care for Hong Kong's natural environment into action. AXA will continue our commitment in protecting the environment and work with the public to create a better future."

AXA is committed to delivering the promise: "to act for human progress by protecting what matters". Through organising various activities and developing innovative products, AXA strives to become a holistic partner for individuals, businesses and the community it serves, as well as bringing positive impacts and promoting a greener and more sustainable lifestyle.

For more highlights about The 31st Green Power Hike, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKwUc9KcyOA

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 93 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK





IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

Source: AXA Hong Kong and Macau

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024