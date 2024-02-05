Squeaky Clean Home Services Expands Offerings to Include Post-Construction and Move In/Out Cleanings
Squeaky Clean Home Services Expands Offerings to Include Post-Construction and Move In/Out Cleanings.WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squeaky Clean Home Services, a residential cleaning solutions provider, has announced the expansion of its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of people in Federal Way, Washington. In addition to vacuuming, dusting, and mopping, Squeaky Clean will now offer specialized services such as post-construction cleanings, move-in/move-out cleanings, and professional home decluttering and organization.
The decision to broaden its scope comes as a response to emerging trends within Federal Way, Washington, which is experiencing a surge in new construction projects and a growing influx of residents transitioning in and out of homes. This has caused an increase in demand for specialized cleaning solutions tailored to these unique circumstances.
Talking to the press, Catherine, a senior spokesperson for the company, said, "We are excited to embark on this new chapter that will help people save time and energy when it comes to cleaning, maintaining and organizing their homes. The new services will position us the one stop solution that alleviates the stress of post-construction cleanups, moving transitions, and cluttered spaces so homeowners and property managers can be more productive in the new year."
The strategic move came after the company did detailed research to identify gaps in the market, particularly when it came to post-construction cleaning services that property managers needed to ensure that newly built or renovated properties were thoroughly clean and ready for occupancy. The company will leverage industry-grade equipment and advanced cleaning techniques to remove construction debris, dust, and residue that can be a health hazard.
The newly launched move-in/out cleaning services offered by Squeaky Clean are tailored to meet the needs of people moving into Federal Way and surrounding areas like Des Moines, Kent, Renton, Tukwila, SeaTac and Milton due to factors like affordable housing and economic opportunities.
She added, "Our decluttering and organization services provide homeowners with personalized strategies to optimize space utilization and create a more visually appealing and harmonious living environment. Our team loves to declutter closets and cabinets so people can become more productive. We work closely with people to transform their homes into organized sanctuaries and are a judgment-free company, so people can have peace of mind when opening their homes to us. "
