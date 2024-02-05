Saudi Sports for All Federation Announces New Kingdom Arena Location for Third Riyadh Marathon

The Riyadh Marathon has emerged as one of the country’s most anticipated sporting events, making the Kingdom Arena the perfect location to begin and end this exciting road race. In 2023, the marathon attracted 15,000 runners from 128 nationalities, with the percentage of Saudi citizens reaching 61.6%. Measurements were also taken in 2023 to certify the marathon as a World Athletics Label Road Race.

The start and finish point will be Imam Saud bin Faisal Road, opposite Kingdom Arena, for the full marathon course (42.2km), the half marathon (21.1km), a 10k for those aged 17 and over, and a 4k run for beginners, families, and children. A ‘Marathon Village’ area will also be set up at Kingdom Arena Square for two days – February 9-10 – to offer food and beverage stands, entertainment options, and a wide range of fitness and well-being activities.

A 21.1k route has been marked through streets of Riyadh, ready for participants of the half marathon and marathon, taking in key city landmarks, such as Diriyah and Wadi Hanifa – those running 42.2km will circle this twice. Then the 10k route will be in the north of the city, passing Wonder Garden and Boulevard World, with the 4k run filling the gap between this and the larger 21.1k course.

Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, SFA Managing Director, said: “We are pleased to welcome back the Riyadh Marathon, and to be incorporating the city’s newest sporting venue, the Kingdom Arena. We expect this year’s event to be the biggest and best yet, helping us to fulfill our mandate to get more of the Kingdom’s population engaged in physical activity.”

Riyadh Marathon is intended to bring large numbers of people together with a shared interest, making new friends and memories as part of their physical journey. Registration is available via the Riyadh Marathon website and the SFA’s website and app.

Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) is a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. More information at https://sportsforall.com.sa/

