Escape to Paradise: Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers Unveils Two Lavish Suites with Private Balconies

Surabaya, Indonesia (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers, a 5-star hotel nestled in the center of Surabaya, unveils a new chapter in luxury living with the grand arrival of the Ambassador Suite and Royal Suite. Perched on the uppermost floor and commanding panoramic views of the city, these two crown jewels promise an experience of unparalleled opulence and memorable sojourn for the esteemed guests.

Birgitta Mone, Director of Marketing Communication – Complex Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Tunjungan Plaza expressed, "Over the years, Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers has established itself as a symbol of luxury in Surabaya. It is with great pleasure that we introduce our latest suites, the Ambassador Suite and Royal Suites, aiming to elevate our guests' stay experience. These suites boast charming designs and premium furnishings, ensuring the guests enjoy the pinnacle of our service and facilities."

Ambassador Suite: Your Luxurious Sky-High Retreat in Surabaya

Spanning a generous 210 square meters, the Ambassador Suite is meticulously crafted for guests who value both comfort and luxury, offering abundant space for leisure, relaxation, and work. Situated on the highest floor of Sheraton Surabaya, this suite offers exclusive access to a 29-square-meter balcony, making it an ideal setting for gatherings amidst the awe-inspiring backdrop of Surabaya city.

The Ambassador Suite features two bedrooms and two living areas, exuding a warm and sophisticated private home ambience. The master suite is thoughtfully appointed with a daybed, a vanity area, and a bathtub separated by translucent glass, creating an elevated relaxation experience. A connecting door allows the guests direct access to the second bedroom, complete with a sofa, living area, and work desk, making the suite a perfect choice for celebrating intimate moments and joy.

Guests can relish shared dining experiences in the fully equipped kitchen and dining area, featuring amenities like a coffee maker, microwave, and refrigerator. Whether preparing favorite meals or opting for culinary delights crafted by expert chefs, guests can savor these treats while taking in the panoramic city view from the comforts of their room. The suite also grants access to a generous balcony area, furnished with a relaxation space, perfect for both personal moments and hosting private events.





Royal Suite: A 360-degree oasis at the heart of Surabaya

Sheraton Surabaya invites guests who want to experience the breathtaking panorama of Surabaya city and elevate their stays with the hotel's two newly transformed Royal Suites with more spacious balconies. Whether opting for a 29-square-meter or 39-square-meter balcony, each Royal Suite boasts an elegantly modern interior design. The living area provides a sophisticated ambience, offering captivating 360-degree views of Surabaya city through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows.

This 120-square-meter room comes with a thoughtful design and the finest amenities for a delightful, luxurious stay. The room features a king-sized bed, a well-appointed bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub, a comfortable working desk, and a dining area for six, ensuring both joy and comfort. Additionally, guests can enjoy the convenience of walk-in closet facilities.

Guests who reserve either the Ambassador Suite or Royal Suite can enhance their stay with a touch of refinement and unparalleled comfort by enjoying the complimentary exclusive access to the Club Lounge. For guests staying with family, Sheraton Surabaya will pamper the children with Kids Corner, which has a wide selection of entertaining and fun activities. The pool oasis provided at the hotel also offers a perfect place for families to unwind and for children to splash and play.

"As the the destination of choice for those seeking more than just accommodation, the hotel offers not only a place to stay, but also a state of the art offering that blends comfort, aesthetics, and service excellence. From the luxurious comfort of our newest suites to the wide range of activities and facilities to bring people closer, every detail is carefully designed to ensure every guest experience Sheraton's unrivaled signature touch," added Birgitta.

For more information and reservations, visit the official website of Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers at www.sheratonsurabaya.com or follow the official Instagram account at www.instagram.com/sheratonsurabaya.

About Sheraton® Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at over 430 hotels and resorts in nearly 75 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers and locals alike at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space. For more information, please visit www.sheraton.com, and stay connected on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com.

About Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers

Ideally situated in the heart of Surabaya city, adjacent to the famous shopping center in East Java, Tunjungan Plaza Mall, and close to historical attractions, corporate offices, and the convention center, Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers is the perfect selection for travelers who are looking for a divine blend of luxury and comfort. With 302 well-appointed rooms and suites, as well as 43 apartments for long-term guests, Sheraton Surabaya ensures an experience that just feels-like-home.

Get immersed in our tropical-themed pool, specifically designed for kids and adults to enjoy, unwind, and relax during the time of dawn. Our distinctive restaurant is open every day, with Kafe Bromo that is specialized in Indonesian and Asian delectable cuisines, Kawi Lounge that offers a range of tantalizing cocktails and wines, complimented by live music performances every night, and La Patisserie, the chicest pastry and cakeshop, that is recently upgraded to cater the needs of relaxing teatime in the afternoon with tremendous selections of French pastries and pralines. The Sheraton Surabaya is furnished with 11 spacious modular meeting rooms with banquet arrangements, including the luxurious grand ballroom with the capacity of 300 persons, making the hotel a perfect selection for a conference, seminar, and gathering.

The Royal Suite features refurbished interiors, a spacious living area, 360-degree views, and a generously sized private balcony accessible throughout your stay.

Source: Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024