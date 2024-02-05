Global Rum Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Rum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Rum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The rum market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $13.94 billion in 2023 to $14.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Rum Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rum market size is predicted to reach $18.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the rum market is due to the growing consumer disposable earnings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest rum market share. Major players in the rum market include Bacardi and Company Ltd., Diageo PLC, Pernod Ricard, Radico Khaitan, LT Group Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Davide Campari-Milano N.V..

Rum Market Segments

• By Rum Type: White Rum, Gold Rum, Dark Rum, Spiced Rum, Other Rums

• By Nature: Organic Rum, Conventional Rum

• By Distribution Channel: Offline Trading, Online Trading

• By Geography: The global rum market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Rum is an alcoholic liquor made from fermented sugarcane juice, sugarcane syrup, sugarcane molasses, and other sugarcane by-products. It is manufactured in such a way that the distillate has the flavor, fragrance, and characteristics commonly associated with rum, and includes a blend primarily of such distillates.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Rum Market Characteristics

3. Rum Market Trends And Strategies

4. Rum Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Rum Market Size And Growth

……

27. Rum Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Rum Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

