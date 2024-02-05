GyftHint Aims To Lead The Retail Sector By Reducing The Environmental Impact of Unwanted Gifts

GyftHint Corporate Logo

Gifting Platform Takes A Bold Step Towards The Impact Associated With Returns.

The most effective way to prevent the $400 billion in returns after the holiday season is to make the right gift choices initially” — Eddy Jette

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The $2.2 Trillion dollar a year gifting market sees an annual return of roughly $700 billion dollars. This accounts for nearly 2.5 million tons of annual returns ending up in landfills. The GyftHint https://gyfthint.com platform and smart app combination allows members to curate their own online stores, where selected gifts are presented as hints through a one-time opt-in to friends and family. The platform streamlines the gifting journey, ensuring seamless order placement, provides informative confirmations and a stress-free experience. This approach bridges retailers and customers with the individuals purchasing gifts. The integrated solution is projected to reduce returns significantly. "The most effective way to prevent the $400 billion in returns after the holiday season is to make the right gift choices initially, states Ed Jette, Co-Founder and CEO of GyftHint.

Approximately 80% of gifts fall short of expectations, leading to wasted time, money, and effort. According to the National Retail Federation (2021), the retail sector is both affected by and contributing to climate change. With increasing supply chain disruptions and risks associated with a changing climate, retailers are recognizing the need to curb emissions from their operations and supply chains. GyftHint acknowledges these challenges and is committed to being a catalyst for positive change by addressing the gift return conundrum. With a commitment to empowering individuals to give and receive gifts effortlessly, GyftHint aims to leave a positive imprint on both the gifting process and the planet. "If returns are to be reduced by 50% or more it is going to take technology that retailers, gift buyers and gift recipients all embrace" states Jette. GyftHint is actively seeking collaborations with environmental organizations and intends to participate in relevant sustainability events and initiatives. Through these partnerships, GyftHint aims to showcase its dedication to contribute to a broader dialogue on sustainable solutions within the retail sector.

About GyftHint

GyftHint aspires to revolutionize the gifting landscape through an innovative marketplace that cultivates a seamless and sustainable gifting experience for retailers and consumers alike. With a commitment to empowering individuals to give and receive gifts effortlessly, GyftHint aims to leave a positive imprint on both the gifting process and the planet. The goal is to dispel gifting uncertainties and alleviate the stress of gift purchasing, enriching the journey for all parties involved.