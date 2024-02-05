New Book Explores Faithfulness of Dune Screen Adaptations

Submit Release
New book, Adaptations of Dune: Frank Herbert’s Story on Screen, looks at faithfulness of film and television adaptations to science fiction classic Dune.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kara Kennedy (aka Dune Scholar) offers her latest contribution to the study of science fiction with the release of her book Adaptations of Dune: Frank Herbert’s Story on Screen. This book critically examines the degree of faithfulness displayed by each of the three screen adaptations of Frank Herbert's 1965 science fiction classic, Dune.

Considered by many to be unadaptable, Dune has made it to the screen about every two decades, and each director has expressed the wish to remain faithful to the book. But David Lynch's 1984 film Dune, John Harrison’s 2000 television miniseries Frank Herbert’s Dune, and Denis Villeneuve's 2021 Dune: Part One have all faced challenges in staying true to Herbert's lengthy, complex source material.

"Every director faced the formidable task of attempting to honor Herbert's epic world-building while translating the story to the screen," Kennedy explains. “I wanted to explore the adjustments made during the process of adaptation and evaluate the faithfulness of these cinematic journeys."

Kennedy’s book offers comprehensive background information and context for each screen adaptation before critically examining the story, script, setting, costuming, characters, and other features. Her research draws from a diverse array of sources, presenting readers with a picture of how faithful each screen version is to Herbert's original descriptions.

Adaptations of Dune: Frank Herbert’s Story on Screen is available in paperback and ebook versions from Amazon.

