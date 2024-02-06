John C Botdorf releases fourth book, "Extraterrestrial Existence: What Do We Really Know"

John C Botdorf releases compelling book about Alien Life on Earth

"Extraterrestrial Existence: What Do We Really Know" is a must read if one is curious about Alien Life on Earth.” — Thomas Cannon.

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALFOR Publishing Releases John C. Botdorf's Fourth Book, "Extraterrestrial Existence: What Do We Really Know"

ALFOR Publishing is excited to announce the worldwide release of John C. Botdorf's highly anticipated fourth book, "Extraterrestrial Existence: What Do We Really Know". This thought-provoking and captivating read delves into the topic of alien life and the US government's knowledge of it, starting from President FDR's time in office.

"Extraterrestrial Existence" is a non-stop page turner that presents compelling evidence from de-classified data, including hard-to-source documents. Botdorf's extensive research and analysis provide readers with a deeper understanding of what the US government knows or knew about alien life. The book challenges readers to question their beliefs and opens up a world of possibilities.

Readers can expect to be taken on a journey through history as Botdorf explores the government's involvement with extraterrestrial existence. From top-secret documents to insider accounts, "Extraterrestrial Existence" presents a comprehensive and thought-provoking look into the world of aliens. This book is a must-read for anyone interested in the topic and is sure to leave readers with a new perspective.

"Extraterrestrial Existence: What Do We Really Know" is now available for purchase worldwide through botdorf research. This groundbreaking book is a must-read for anyone interested in the topic of alien life and the government's involvement with it. Get a copy today and join the conversation about extraterrestrial existence. For more information see: https://www.botdorfresearch.com/product-page/extraterrestrial-existence.

.

