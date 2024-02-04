Be Ready When Natural Disaster Strikes: A Free Community Event on Climate Preparedness In Metro Detroit

Be Ready When Disaster Strikes: A Free Community Event on Climate Preparedness In Metro Detroit You're invited to a free community event, "Be Ready When Disaster Strikes," an exploration and open discussion on the climate's past, present, and future. Creative Society Project

This timely event comes in response to the increasing impact of climate change and the need for preparedness against natural disasters.

TROY, MI, USA, February 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Creative Society, a dedicated organization (A 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT) focused on community engagement and climate issues, is proud to announce a free community event, " Be Ready When Disaster Strikes ". This informative and engaging session is set to take place on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 9:15 AM to 11:30 AM at the Chief Financial Credit Union Community Room, located at 751 East Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI 48083.This timely event comes in response to the increasing impact of climate change and the need for preparedness against natural disasters. A highlight of the event includes a presentation by a distinguished lieutenant from the Troy Fire Department, offering vital safety tips and preparedness strategies.Attendees can look forward to a comprehensive program covering the following areas:--> A briefing on current national and global climate events--> Insights into the 12,000-year climate cycle--> Findings from 27 years of independent multidisciplinary scientific research--> A forecast of how climate and environmental changes could affect health, finances, living conditions, and social dynamics over the next 5-7 years.--> Essential tips on creating an effective personal emergency kit--> Strategies for disaster readiness and responseThe event will also feature an interactive FAQ session, networking opportunities, and complimentary refreshments and coffee.For registration and more information, please visit the event page on Eventbrite Local television stations and members of the press are cordially invited to attend the event. This opportunity is extended to ensure broad coverage and to amplify the vital message of community preparedness against climatic events.The gravity of climatic events in the U.S. is underscored by data from The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), which reveals that since 1980, the country has experienced 376 weather and climate disasters where damages reached or exceeded $1 billion each, adjusting for inflation to 2023. The cumulative cost of these events surpasses $2.655 trillion, highlighting an alarming increase in both the frequency and severity of these disasters over the past four decades. This trend underscores the pressing need for urgent action and preparedness to mitigate future impacts.Some of the latest 2024 climate events include:--> January 06, 2024: A devastating tornado strikes Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.--> January 10, 2024: Several homes were washed away by tidal waves during a storm in Maine, USA.--> January 24, 2024: Torrential rain, flash flooding sweep through San Diego, California, USA.--> January 29, 2024: There was a powerful solar flare of class M6.8.--> February 3, 2024: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred in Oklahoma, USA.--> February 4, 2024: California, USA - a strong atmospheric river and life-threatening floodingLast year, the Creative Society hosted an impactful international free public online forum titled " Global Crisis. The Responsibility " on December 2, 2023. This significant event, streamed on the Rumble and Youtube media platforms, aimed to raise awareness about the rapidly escalating climate and geodynamic changes threatening our planet. In over 100 languages, the forum is now available on all video platforms.To learn more about the forum and watch the full video, please visit the Creative Society channel on Rumble at https://rumble.com/c/CreativeSociety About the Creative Society:Creative Society is a global volunteer initiative dedicated to addressing the pressing issues of climate change and geodynamic threats. As a result of forums, research, and community engagement, Creative Society aims to inspire action and generate demand for solutions on a global scale that will benefit all individuals. The official website of the Creative Society is http://creativesociety.com/

