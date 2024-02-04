Joymind Unveils Groundbreaking Medical Hypnotherapy Protocols for Cancer Recovery

Harnessing the Power of Hypnosis to Offer Unprecedented Support and Enhance Quality of Life for Those Affected by Cancer

We believe in the power of hypnosis to transform the cancer recovery process. Our team supports our clients with cutting-edge protocols that address the emotional challenges of cancer.”
— Michael Glock Ph.D., Co-Founder/COO of Joymind.
In an innovative approach to cancer care, Joymind is proud to introduce its Medical Hypnotherapy protocols, a transformative strategy designed to support individuals navigating the challenges of cancer, whether as patients or caregivers. This pioneering initiative aims to address the multifaceted impacts of cancer, including sleep disturbances, loss of appetite, anxiety, and other symptoms that can compromise quality of life.

Clinical hypnosis, often misunderstood due to its portrayal in popular media, is at the heart of Joymind’s protocols. When conducted by certified Clinical Hypnotherapists, it offers considerable benefits, including anxiety reduction, enhanced coping mechanisms, and decreased pain perception. This underscores its potential to significantly improve patient and caregiver wellbeing (Wortzel, J., & Spiegel, D. 2017.

Dispelling the myth that hypnosis diminishes self-control, Joymind’s approach demonstrates that it actually demands a high level of concentration and focus. This empowers individuals to better manage their emotions and overall health, making hypnosis a key component in the therapeutic process.

The programs developed by Joymind are built on the premise that hypnosis is a skill that can be cultivated with practice and patience. By engaging in this collaborative process, patients and caregivers are not passive recipients but active participants in their own care, working alongside Hypnotherapists to achieve optimal outcomes.

Joymind’s team of expert hypnotherapists and coaches are at the forefront of this initiative, committed to providing unparalleled support through the intricacies of cancer recovery. This approach not only leverages the mind-body connection to foster healing and resilience but also offers a beacon of hope for those seeking to enhance their coping strategies during this critical phase of their journey.

Wortzel, J., & Spiegel, D. (2017). Hypnosis in Cancer Care. The American journal of clinical hypnosis, 60(1), 4–17. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28557681/

Hypnotherapy Works

