Poe on hacking attempt vs. OWWA website

The fresh attempt to hack a government website is alarming and outraging.

While the DICT foiled the intrusion try, the recent incident was a stark reminder that cyber attacks have become bolder and more relentless.

Concerned government agencies should take a cue from the findings of the DICT on the suspected source of threat actors on our privacy and security.

Fortifying website firewall and systems should be the task of all agencies maintaining online presence.

All means should be explored to keep the people's data secure and uncompromised.