Submit Release
News Search

There were 161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,178 in the last 365 days.

Poe on hacking attempt vs. OWWA website

PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release
February 4, 2024

Poe on hacking attempt vs. OWWA website

The fresh attempt to hack a government website is alarming and outraging.

While the DICT foiled the intrusion try, the recent incident was a stark reminder that cyber attacks have become bolder and more relentless.

Concerned government agencies should take a cue from the findings of the DICT on the suspected source of threat actors on our privacy and security.

Fortifying website firewall and systems should be the task of all agencies maintaining online presence.

All means should be explored to keep the people's data secure and uncompromised.

You just read:

Poe on hacking attempt vs. OWWA website

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more