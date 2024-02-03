Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglaries in Walden

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A4000839, 24A4000844, 24A4000850, 24A4000854

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson / Trooper Chad Weikel                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/3/2023 between 0900 and 1600

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Walden VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Multiple residents of Walden

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received four reports of burglaries at four separate, private residences located along Vermont Route 15 in the town of Walden.  None of the residences were occupied at the time of the burglaries.

 

The investigation is in its initial stages and no further information is available at this time.  Vermont State Police is asking anyone with information about the burglaries to contact Trooper Evan Johnson or Trooper Chad Weikel at the St. Johnsbury Barrack (802-748-3111).

 

Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

Tips may also be submitted online by using the link below:

https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

 

 

COURT ACTION: *Pending Investigation*

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

Email: evan.johnson@vermont.gov

 

 

