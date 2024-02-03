St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglaries in Walden
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4000839, 24A4000844, 24A4000850, 24A4000854
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson / Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/3/2023 between 0900 and 1600
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Walden VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Multiple residents of Walden
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received four reports of burglaries at four separate, private residences located along Vermont Route 15 in the town of Walden. None of the residences were occupied at the time of the burglaries.
The investigation is in its initial stages and no further information is available at this time. Vermont State Police is asking anyone with information about the burglaries to contact Trooper Evan Johnson or Trooper Chad Weikel at the St. Johnsbury Barrack (802-748-3111).
Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Tips may also be submitted online by using the link below:
https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous
COURT ACTION: *Pending Investigation*
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
Email: evan.johnson@vermont.gov