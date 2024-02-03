St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglaries in Walden

VSP News Release-Incident

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4000839, 24A4000844, 24A4000850, 24A4000854

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson / Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/3/2023 between 0900 and 1600

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Walden VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Multiple residents of Walden

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received four reports of burglaries at four separate, private residences located along Vermont Route 15 in the town of Walden. None of the residences were occupied at the time of the burglaries.

The investigation is in its initial stages and no further information is available at this time. Vermont State Police is asking anyone with information about the burglaries to contact Trooper Evan Johnson or Trooper Chad Weikel at the St. Johnsbury Barrack (802-748-3111).

Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Tips may also be submitted online by using the link below:

https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

COURT ACTION: *Pending Investigation*

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

Email: evan.johnson@vermont.gov