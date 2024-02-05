Submit Release
Remote Sober Support Network Revolutionizes Addiction Recovery with Personalized Online Platform

RSSN, a pioneering organization dedicated to providing comprehensive addiction recovery support, announces the launch of its online platform.

With our innovative platform, we aim to revolutionize the way people approach recovery, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the diverse needs of our members.”
— Daniel Ross
UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Sober Support Network, a pioneering organization dedicated to providing comprehensive addiction recovery support, announces the launch of its innovative online platform. This groundbreaking initiative offers individuals battling addiction and their families access to one-on-one coaching, group meetings for both Sober Support and Family Support, and a vibrant community via Slack.

Recognizing the crucial role of personalized support in the journey to sobriety, Remote Sober Support Network has developed a platform that caters to the diverse needs and interests of its members. Through Slack, users can engage in specialized channels tailored to their unique preferences, fostering a sense of belonging and connection within the community.

“Our mission at Remote Sober Support Network is to empower individuals and families affected by addiction by providing accessible, personalized support wherever they are,” said both Founders/CEO’s Daniel Ross and Cainan Oliver. “With our innovative platform, we aim to revolutionize the way people approach recovery, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the diverse needs of our members.”

Key features of the Remote Sober Support Network platform include:
1. One-on-One Coaching: Personalized coaching sessions tailored to each individual’s journey towards sobriety, providing guidance, accountability, and support.
2. Daily Group Meetings: Regular group meetings for both Sober Support and Family Support, fostering a supportive community where members can share experiences, insights, and encouragement.
3. Vibrant Community on Slack: Access to a dynamic and inclusive community via Slack, where members can connect with peers, join specialized channels based on their interests, and engage in discussions on various topics related to addiction recovery.
4. Accessible Meetings via Zoom: Convenient access to meetings via Zoom, allowing members to participate from anywhere with an internet connection, promoting inclusivity and flexibility.

As the world continues to navigate the challenges of addiction, Remote Sober Support Network remains committed to providing compassionate, effective, and accessible support to those in need.

For more information about Remote Sober Support Network and to join the community, visit www.remotesobersupportnetwork.com

Contact:

Jill Ross
Director of Family Support | RSSN jill@remotesobersupport.com 310-699-8411
[End of Press Release]

