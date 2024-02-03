MAGNIficent Race Launches in New Zealand as part of the Adventure Racing World Series

The South Island of New Zealand offers perfect wilderness terrain for the first MAGNIficent race. Twin brothers Andrew and Jason Magness will be the Race Directors Andrew and Jason Magness racing together at the GODZone Expedition Race

The first MAGNIficent expedition race will take place on the South Island, New Zealand, as part of the Adventure Racing World Series in January 2025.

It’s a dream combination of great Race Directors & an ideal destination. Its exciting to host an ARWS Qualifier in New Zealand again and offer Kiwi teams a chance to win a place in the World Champs.” — Heidi Muller. CEO ARWS