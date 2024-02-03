Carper Statement on Anniversary of East Palestine Train Derailment

WILMINGTON, DEL. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today issued the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the Norfolk Southern train derailment and subsequent chemical release in East Palestine, Ohio:

“One year ago, the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train led to the release of hazardous chemicals into the air, land, and water forcing thousands to evacuate. The environmental disaster that ensued underscores our shared responsibility to protect public health and our communities.

“As we mark one year since this derailment, we must continue to work together — the private sector along with all levels of government — to improve rail safety, restore the East Palestine environment, and ensure the impacted communities in Ohio and Pennsylvania continue to receive the resources and support they need. It’s essential that we continue our work to provide the agencies tasked with responding to disasters like this with the resources they need to protect our air, land, and water.

“No community should endure the devastation that East Palestine did. It is our responsibility to protect our people and our one and only planet, so we must make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”

