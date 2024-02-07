Memphis 5 Time World Kickboxing Champ Anthony "Amp" Elmore Self-Acknowledges his new title: "Black Memphis Historian"

Elmore produced the film in celebration of Memphis 200th year Celebration unknown to Elmore that a culture of Racism, White Supremacy & Black on Black Racism whereas there is an aversion & culture in Memphis that obscures and erase Black Memphis history and Culture

Elmore not allowed to be an official part of the Bicentennial Celebration Elmore Rented Malco Theatre & used YouTube to tell Black Memphis History May 21 2019 Gov. Tweet is evidence of obscuring Facts tweet says Malco is presenting Film & wrongly Tagged Elmore Carpets