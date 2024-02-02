Senate Resolution 234 Printer's Number 1354

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1354

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

234

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, K. WARD, PITTMAN, AUMENT, ARGALL, BAKER,

BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, BROWN, COLEMAN, CULVER, DiSANTO, DUSH,

FARRY, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO,

PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, STEFANO,

VOGEL, J. WARD AND YAW, FEBRUARY 2, 2024

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 2, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Urging the President of the United States to secure our border

and provide the needed policies and resources to protect

American citizens and communities throughout this country

from the effects of illegal immigration.

WHEREAS, On January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a

proclamation on the termination of emergency with respect to the

southern border of the United States and redirection of funds

diverted to border wall construction; and

WHEREAS, On January 21, 2021, the United States Department of

Homeland Security paused deportations for certain noncitizens in

the United States for 100 days and suspended new enrollments in

Migrant Protection Protocols policy, also known as the "remain

in Mexico" program; and

WHEREAS, Upon those actions, the number of migrants who have

unlawfully crossed the southern border into Texas has increased

at a very alarming rate; and

WHEREAS, The negative impacts of illegal immigration and this

