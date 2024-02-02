Senate Resolution 234 Printer's Number 1354
PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1354
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
234
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, K. WARD, PITTMAN, AUMENT, ARGALL, BAKER,
BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, BROWN, COLEMAN, CULVER, DiSANTO, DUSH,
FARRY, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO,
PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, STEFANO,
VOGEL, J. WARD AND YAW, FEBRUARY 2, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 2, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Urging the President of the United States to secure our border
and provide the needed policies and resources to protect
American citizens and communities throughout this country
from the effects of illegal immigration.
WHEREAS, On January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a
proclamation on the termination of emergency with respect to the
southern border of the United States and redirection of funds
diverted to border wall construction; and
WHEREAS, On January 21, 2021, the United States Department of
Homeland Security paused deportations for certain noncitizens in
the United States for 100 days and suspended new enrollments in
Migrant Protection Protocols policy, also known as the "remain
in Mexico" program; and
WHEREAS, Upon those actions, the number of migrants who have
unlawfully crossed the southern border into Texas has increased
at a very alarming rate; and
WHEREAS, The negative impacts of illegal immigration and this
