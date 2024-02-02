Submit Release
News Search

There were 376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,721 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 234 Printer's Number 1354

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1354

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

234

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, K. WARD, PITTMAN, AUMENT, ARGALL, BAKER,

BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, BROWN, COLEMAN, CULVER, DiSANTO, DUSH,

FARRY, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO,

PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, STEFANO,

VOGEL, J. WARD AND YAW, FEBRUARY 2, 2024

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 2, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Urging the President of the United States to secure our border

and provide the needed policies and resources to protect

American citizens and communities throughout this country

from the effects of illegal immigration.

WHEREAS, On January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a

proclamation on the termination of emergency with respect to the

southern border of the United States and redirection of funds

diverted to border wall construction; and

WHEREAS, On January 21, 2021, the United States Department of

Homeland Security paused deportations for certain noncitizens in

the United States for 100 days and suspended new enrollments in

Migrant Protection Protocols policy, also known as the "remain

in Mexico" program; and

WHEREAS, Upon those actions, the number of migrants who have

unlawfully crossed the southern border into Texas has increased

at a very alarming rate; and

WHEREAS, The negative impacts of illegal immigration and this

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 234 Printer's Number 1354

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more