THE CARE- TAKER GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSIBILITIES

As a care- taker government, it is important to note that the care- taker government will not engage in any major policy decisions.

This is crucial to understand and comprehend given that at this time as a country we have a care- taker Prime Minister and care- taker ministers to take us to the national general election.

First and foremost, as a care- taker government, it has the responsibility to ensure that the country will go to the polls at the designated timeframe in line with relevant laws.

Secondly, the care- taker government will continue to play the overall role in ensuring the day to day administration runs smoothly and efficiently.

The care- taker government is to ensure that essential services such as health, education and security are continuing as normal.

The care- taker Prime Minister will continue to address matters of national security, ensuring that safety and security of the country during the transition period towards the national general election.

In terms of foreign relations, the care- taker government will continue to engage in normal diplomatic services with bilateral and multilateral partners without committing to any major policy initiatives.

And finally, a care- taker government is to ensure that it provides the smooth transition to a new government after the national general election.

One can access more information about care- taker government in Paclii, and search for ‘cabinet handbook.’ It is a public information, and it is encouraged that we read and appreciate this.

Ends///.