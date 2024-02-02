Submit Release
CDT Comments Supporting Right to Repair Petition to FTC

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) has submitted comments in support of a petition to the FTC for rulemaking to promote the Right to Repair — the right for consumers to have their electronic equipment serviced by the repair service provider of their choosing, and the right for independent repair service providers to compete to offer that choice.

CDT has been supporting laws, in the states and federally, that would require an equipment manufacturer to give independent repair providers access to the documentation, parts, and tools they need, at costs and terms that are equivalent to the most favorable costs and terms it gives to its authorized repair providers and to itself.

Read the comments.

