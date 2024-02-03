Submit Release
MPD Seeks a Vehicle involved in an Aggravated Assault

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle involved in an aggravated assault that occurred in the Northeast. 

 

On Thursday, February 2, 2024, at approximately 3:43 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast, for the report of an accident. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

 

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim was riding his electric scooter on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The suspects’ vehicle collided with the scooter from behind. The suspects then exited the vehicle and assaulted the victim. The suspects got back in the vehicle and fled the scene.

 

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Amyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24016602

 

