Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on felony warrant for child sex abuse offenses

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry last night successfully apprehended a bus passenger wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense involving a child.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance and apprehended a man wanted on a felony warrant for sex-related offense involving a child,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The heinous nature of the crimes alleged in felony arrest warrants like these exemplify and underscore the vital importance of CBP’s ongoing border security mission.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Thursday evening, Feb. 1, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge examined a commercial bus and referred bus passenger Neftali Llanas Peyreyra, 43, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child issued by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Harlan, Iowa. CBP officers transported Llanas Peyreyra to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.