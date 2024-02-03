McMinn Co. Woman Indicted, Charged in 2021 Arson Case

ETOWAH – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for an Etowah woman, charging her in connection to a 2021 arson at a gas station.

At the request of the Etowah Police Department, TBI special agents joined the investigation into the August 7, 2021 fire at the Marathon in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue in Etowah. Agents subsequently determined the fire was intentionally set and later identified Holly Danielle Lunsford (DOB 2-11-1980) as the person responsible for it.

On November 21st, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Lunsford with one count of Arson, one count of Burglary, and one count of Vandalism Over $250,000. On January 26th, the Etowah Police Department executed an unrelated traffic stop, identified Lunsford in the vehicle, and arrested her on the outstanding charges. Authorities subsequently booked her into the McMinn County Jail where, at the time of this release, she was being held on $490,000 bond.

###