Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,881 in the last 365 days.

McMinn Co. Woman Indicted, Charged in 2021 Arson Case

ETOWAH – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for an Etowah woman, charging her in connection to a 2021 arson at a gas station.

At the request of the Etowah Police Department, TBI special agents joined the investigation into the August 7, 2021 fire at the Marathon in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue in Etowah. Agents subsequently determined the fire was intentionally set and later identified Holly Danielle Lunsford (DOB 2-11-1980) as the person responsible for it.

On November 21st, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Lunsford with one count of Arson, one count of Burglary, and one count of Vandalism Over $250,000. On January 26th, the Etowah Police Department executed an unrelated traffic stop, identified Lunsford in the vehicle, and arrested her on the outstanding charges. Authorities subsequently booked her into the McMinn County Jail where, at the time of this release, she was being held on $490,000 bond.

###

Related

You just read:

McMinn Co. Woman Indicted, Charged in 2021 Arson Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more