More long-term care beds opening in Vernon

CANADA, February 2 - Seniors in Vernon and the surrounding areas will have more care options as Creekside Landing Community Campus completes an expansion at its long-term care facility in Vernon.

“People in Vernon and around B.C. deserve good health care at every stage of life and that’s why we’re providing high-quality long-term care,” said Premier David Eby. “This expansion adds more beds in a comfortable, home-like setting. Seniors deserve to age with dignity by receiving the care they need in the city they know and love. These beds also help take pressure off hospital beds in the community.”

Following a competitive procurement process, Interior Health awarded a contract to develop the additional 90 publicly funded long-term care beds at Creekside Landing in Vernon to Kaigo Senior Living in 2022. With the addition of these new beds there is a total of 160 publicly funded long-term care beds at Creekside Landing at 6190 Okanagan Landing Rd.

“As people get older, they want to feel assured that they can access the essential-care services they need to stay healthy, active and safe in their community,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “That is why our government is expanding long-term care throughout the province, including the Vernon area. By continuously investing in and improving long-term care facilities, we are securing a future where older adults in our province can age with dignity, counting on reliable care near their loved ones.”

Since 2008, Creekside Landing has provided a safe home for seniors with dementia, major physical challenges and other health issues. Its expansion is marked by the addition of these crucial beds, enhancing its offerings in long-term care, assisted living and independent-living services.

The latest three-storey expansion will have 90 publicly funded and six private beds for long-term care. The expansion incorporates practice-leading design standards, showcasing a contemporary design that creates a warm and compassionate atmosphere. Residents can enjoy a large garden with a bridge over Vernon Creek and secure walkways to enjoy the outdoors and nature.

“Long-term care homes are more than just a place to receive care. They are a place for seniors to call home and to age with dignity and comfort,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee and Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors' Services and Long-Term Care. “Every new bed also helps our acute-care system, provides seniors the quality care they need and helps more seniors age in their community, close to their loved ones. As a health-care professional, I have been a long-time advocate for seniors’ services and it’s wonderful to see these new long-term care beds ready to welcome our seniors.”

The new facility is targeted to open on Feb. 20, 2024, with admissions scheduled to continue throughout the next two months. Individuals from the community and acute-care hospitals will be admitted during this period.

“Interior Health is committed to supporting seniors with the services they rely on as their needs change,” said Diane Shendruk, vice-president, Clinical Operations, Interior Health North. “This is an important investment for individuals in Vernon and the surrounding area who will benefit from the level of support available in care homes like Creekside Landing.”

The new addition to the Creekside Landing long-term care home in Vernon is called Osprey Court. It includes the social and recreational spaces found in a typical home, such as a living room, dining room and activity space, and other amenities, such as a library, hair salon, wellness centre and a reflection room. Seniors are supported through a dedicated campus of care, allowing one partner to live independently in the suites while their significant other receives assistance in the long-term care setting.

"We are thrilled to partner with Interior Health to provide more access to care for seniors living in and around Vernon,” said Kevin Svoboda, president and CEO, Kaigo Senior Living. “It’s an exciting day to watch seniors moving into these newly available spaces and we look forward to caring for them in their new home.”

The inclusion of these long-term care beds in Vernon is part of the government’s investment plan to create a total 495 new long-term care beds within the Interior Health region to meet the needs of the growing seniors’ population. The remaining 405 beds are planned for Kamloops, Kelowna, Nelson and Penticton.

Long-term care homes provide care to individuals with complex-care needs, who can no longer live safely and independently at home. Long-term care homes provide 24-hour nursing care delivered by a team of well-trained, compassionate and caring staff.

To meet the increasing demand witnessed over the past five years, the government has invested approximately $2 billion to expand and improve quality of care for seniors in British Columbia. This funding includes improvements in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.