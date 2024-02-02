Repairs underway to Steveston crossing over Highway 99

CANADA, February 2 - Drivers are advised that repairs to the Steveston Highway crossing over Highway 99 are underway with single-lane-alternating traffic in place until repairs are completed next week.

A deficiency in one of the support piers was identified following a scheduled engineering inspection. In the interest of public safety, the eastbound lane was closed in the evening on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. A repair plan is in place, materials are arriving on site and construction will begin later on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Overnight Friday, a closure of the slow lane on Highway 99 southbound at Steveston Highway will be needed for repairs. Please allow extra time if travelling Highway 99 southbound toward the George Massey Tunnel.

It is expected the Steveston Highway crossing over Highway 99 will be reopened to two-way traffic by the middle of next week.

With single-lane-alternating traffic in place, drivers using the Steveston Highway crossing should expect delays and should choose an alternative route if possible.

Access across Highway 99 is also available via the Blundell Road and Westminster Highway crossings. Access to Highway 99 northbound is also available at the Alderbridge Way/Highway 91 interchange. Access to Highway 99 southbound is also available via Westminster Highway.

Please obey signs and watch for traffic-control personnel and check DriveBC.ca for updates.