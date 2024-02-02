Attorney General Kaul Releases Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Decision on Evers v. Marklein

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today released the following statement regarding the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to accept jurisdiction in the case Evers v. Marklein.

“The separation of powers is foundational to our system of government. That principle, which guards against the concentration of governmental power, is inconsistent with permitting legislative committees to exercise a veto over executive branch actions like DNR’s awarding of funds for conservation projects. We look forward to working to vindicate that principle before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.”