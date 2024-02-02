Submit Release
UPDATE: AG’s Office Identifies Decedent Killed in Police-Involved Shooting at South Brunswick Motel on January 24, 2024

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office today identified the decedent in a fatal officer-involved shooting at a motel in South Brunswick, New Jersey, on January 24, 2024. The man killed during the encounter has been identified as Shamar Leggette, 41, of Brooklyn, New York.

According to the preliminary investigation, on January 24, 2024, at approximately 2:05 p.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, assisting the New York office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrived at the motel on Route 1 South, in the township’s Monmouth Junction section, to execute an arrest warrant for a suspect being sought in connection with several felonies.

At approximately 2:47 p.m., the individual to be arrested, Mr. Leggette, exchanged gunfire with officers. Mr. Leggette was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:29 p.m. Authorities recovered two firearms near the decedent. No officers were hit during the shooting.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

