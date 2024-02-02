Request for Applications - Trash Free Communities: Trash Reduction Through Behavior Change

DOEE seeks eligible entities to design and implement an innovative District-wide litter reduction campaign that focuses on creating behavior change in local District communities. This project will work to reduce the amount of trash entering the District's waterways, including the Anacostia River. The amount available for the project is $230,000 over 24 months.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA # RFA-FY24-WPD-834 ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 8, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex on Tuesday, February 13th at 12:00PM.

Meeting number: 2300 065 7907

Password: public

Join by phone: +1-202-860-2110, Access code: 230 006 57907

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

