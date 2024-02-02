Weekly Traffic Update: February 2, 2024

Walnut St. closed near 9th St. for storm sewer repair

On Wednesday, January 31st, contractors closed Walnut St. north of 9th St. to perform storm sewer improvements in the area. Drivers will see detour signs in that area directing them to Elm St.

The City anticipates this closure to end Monday, February 26th, pending weather or other delays.

New online resources for 6th St. improvement project beginning February 5

As a reminder, City Contractors will begin the 6th St. – Iowa St. to Mass St. pavement maintenance project on Monday, February 5, 2024, with the following closures:

Kentucky St. will be closed at 6th St.

6th St. traffic will be reduced to one lane each direction, from Louisiana St. to Massachusetts St.; lanes return to normal at 6th St. and Massachusetts St.

6th St. westbound traffic will be unable to turn left onto southbound Tennessee St.

Westbound 6th St. will be reduced to one lane from Michigan St. to Maine St.

Additionally, beginning in late February, 6th St. will be reduced to one lane each direction from Maine St. to Florida St.

The City anticipates work on this portion of 6th St. to conclude this Fall. While impacts will vary during the different project phases, crews will always maintain at least one lane of traffic in each direction on 6th St. for the duration of the projects. Detour signs will be installed to better help travelers navigate the area.

To better help residents and drivers navigate the area, the City has updated the 6th St. Improvements Webpage to include fact sheets, Frequently Asked Questions, and an online question form to answer inquiries about the project. To learn more, and to stay up to date with the latest closures and traffic impacts along 6th St., visit lawrenceks.org/mso/6th-street-improvements.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org