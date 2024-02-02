Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,008 in the last 365 days.

Man who shot at Gallatin County law enforcement receives 50-year prison sentence">Man who shot at Gallatin County law enforcement receives 50-year prison sentence HELENA – A Belgrade man who previously pleaded guilty to repeatedly shooting at a…

HELENA – A Belgrade man who previously pleaded guilty to repeatedly shooting at a sergeant from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office while fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed chase was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in the Montana State Prison with 10 years suspended, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced.

Jon Patrick Binkley, 37, pleaded guilty in October to attempt to commit mitigated deliberate homicide with weapon’s enhancement. After a several-hour-long standoff, Binkley was intercepted in Powell County and ultimately brought into custody by the Missoula Special Response Team and local law enforcement. It was later discovered he was suffering from mental health issues and a co-occurring drug abuse disorder.

The sentence, which was requested by the State and supported by the sergeant and his family, ensures Binkley will be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections until he is 88 years old.

Assistant Attorney General Jordan P. Salo prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Belgrade Police Department, and the Manhattan Police Department.

###

You just read:

Man who shot at Gallatin County law enforcement receives 50-year prison sentence">Man who shot at Gallatin County law enforcement receives 50-year prison sentence HELENA – A Belgrade man who previously pleaded guilty to repeatedly shooting at a…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more