Boundless Brains - Building Futures through Books: A Literacy Vision Activated

Boundless Brains Boundless Brains Collaboration Partners

Black History Month to be Enriched with "Boundless Brains" Initiative

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BGBB Literacy Foundation is excited to announce a partnership with renowned Actor and Producer Kevin Craig West of the West Spain Group and esteemed Film Festival Promoter and Consultant Eric Vollweiler. The groundbreaking "Boundless Brains - Building Futures through Books" initiative, designed to enrich the minds of young individuals in marginalized communities, taking place during Black History Month.

This unique initiative is a beacon of possibility for children in underserved areas. With the daily distribution of carefully selected children's books in February, the program aspires to instill the love of reading and ignite the imagination of kids from all walks of life. Focusing on community organizations and at the heart of inner-city areas, "Boundless Brains" seeks to bridge the gap in access to quality literature and help pave the way to a more inclusive future.

"This partnership is born from a shared belief that every child should have the opportunity to dream boundlessly through the power of literature," says Dr. Pamela Gurley, President of The BGBB Literacy Foundation. "We are honored to have partnered with Kevin and Eric, whose passion for the arts and education has long been evident in their advocacy for underprivileged youth."

The "Boundless Brains" movement is a call to action for those who understand the transformative power of stories. The program will distribute 29 books for 29 days, ensuring that each child has the chance to experience the wonder and knowledge that books offer. As a further invitation to join this worthy cause, the Foundation is calling on the BIPOC author community to make an in-kind donation of 5-15 books for grades K-12 or monetary contributions that will directly impact the lives of these young readers.

Kevin Craig West, an award-winning actor and proud member of Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Actors' Equity Association, expresses his excitement about the initiative. "Books are more than just paper and ink—they are the gateway to a world of possibilities. With 'Boundless Brains,' we can come together to create a rich tapestry of stories that reflect the diversity and beauty of our world."

For Eric Vollweiler, the initiative is a testament to the enduring value of the written word: "We believe in the power of books to change lives, one story at a time. 'Boundless Brains' is our way of showing that the provision of literature, even in the smallest of doses, can spark inspiration and ignite potential in the minds of children."

As the community unites to celebrate Black History Month and foster the growth of young minds, there is no doubt that this venture will leave an indelible mark. To make a contribution or learn more about joining the "Boundless Brains" movement, visit the BGBB Literacy Foundation's website at www.bgbblit.org. Your support will provide access to the world of stories and lend strength to a community where the power of dreams is boundless.

About BGBB Literacy Foundation

The Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to reducing childhood illiteracy rates (especially in marginalized communities). Our programs are designed to promote early reading and writing skills to children ages 4 to 12 years old and encourage a love of learning that will last a lifetime. Children become confident readers and writers when given the opportunity to succeed in school and in life during the impressionable years of development.

About Kevin Craig West, West Spain Group Actor and Producer

Award-winning actor/filmmaker and proud member of SAG-AFTRA and AEA. When not on camera or on stage, he enjoys producing, directing, writing, and coaching. He also enjoys sharing his talents as a teacher/artist and has worked with many Arts in Education groups. Visit him on social media @KevinCraigWest.

About Eric Vollweiler Film Festival Promoter and Consultant

Eric has been producing and marketing film festivals, entertainment and music festivals since 2005. Eric's real passion is volunteering with inner-city children in the arts. He started while attending Emerson College in Boston, where Eric's class was with Citizen Schools. Eric's class was to have the children produce, write, direct, and act in their own play created by them. When Eric moved to Los Angeles to finish college, he volunteered on an afternoon program through the Los Angeles Police Department in Van Nuys with kids from the area. Eric moved back to Upstate NY and has volunteered with the Hamilton Hill Arts Center for many years. His focus has been selling sponsorships and advertising for their events such as the Juneteenth Celebration, their gala, An Evening with Melba Moore, and the Kuumba Black Film & Arts Festival.