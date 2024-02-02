Man who shot at Gallatin County law enforcement receives 50-year prison sentence

HELENA – A Belgrade man who previously pleaded guilty to repeatedly shooting at a sergeant from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office while fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed chase was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in the Montana State Prison with 10 years suspended, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced.

Jon Patrick Binkley, 37, pleaded guilty in October to attempt to commit mitigated deliberate homicide with weapon’s enhancement. After a several-hour-long standoff, Binkley was intercepted in Powell County and ultimately brought into custody by the Missoula Special Response Team and local law enforcement. It was later discovered he was suffering from mental health issues and a co-occurring drug abuse disorder.

The sentence, which was requested by the State and supported by the sergeant and his family, ensures Binkley will be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections until he is 88 years old.

Assistant Attorney General Jordan P. Salo prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Belgrade Police Department, and the Manhattan Police Department.

