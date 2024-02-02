Targeting circulating labile heme as a defense strategy against malaria

To determine whether the HP/HB and/or HPX/heme scavenging systems are protective against malaria we combined the analyzes of a pediatric P. falciparum malaria case-control study ( Sambo et al, 2010 ) with experimental models of malaria in mice carrying Hp and/or Hpx genetic deletions. We found that labile heme is an independent risk factor for cerebral and non-cerebral presentations of severe P. falciparum malaria and that HP and HPX act in an age-depended manner to prevent the pathogenesis of non-cerebral severe malaria in mice. Neither HP, HPX nor labile heme interfere with parasite burden, suggesting that the HP/HB and HPX/heme scavenging systems contribute to the establishment of disease tolerance to malaria ( Medzhitov et al, 2012 ; Martins et al, 2019 ). These findings suggest that HP and/or HPX genetic variants may contribute to age-dependent increase in malaria susceptibility ( Dondorp et al, 2008 ).

P. falciparum malaria has been associated with depletion of circulating HP in children ( Trape et al, 1985 ), presumably because of the removal of HP/HB complexes by macrophages. Whether or not the allelic HP1 and HP2 variants are associated with P. falciparum malaria incidence and/or outcome is not clear. The HP1-1 genotype, with the highest HB affinity, was linked with P. falciparum malaria susceptibility and severe disease ( Quaye et al, 2000 ), whereas other studies suggest the HP1-2 ( Elagib et al, 1998 ) and HP2-2 ( Atkinson et al, 2007 ) genotypes, with an intermediate and lowest HB affinity, respectively, are correlated with higher risk of severe P. falciparum malaria. Of note, genetic deletion of Hp in mice was associated with increased parasite burden ( Hunt et al, 2001 ).

Malaria is an ancestral vector-borne disease, transmitted by the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes. Upon injection into the dermis, Plasmodium sporozoites migrate to the liver, invading, developing and proliferating in hepatocytes ( Prudencio et al, 2006 ). Clinical presentations occur later, during the blood stage of infection, as asexual stages of the parasite invade, develop, and proliferate in RBC.

Results

HP and HPX are not risk factors of severe P. falciparum malaria The concentrations of HP and HPX in serum were indistinguishable in children that developed P. falciparum CM versus those with uncomplicated malaria (Table 1, Fig 1C). In contrast, severe non-cerebral malaria was associated with lower concentration of circulating HP, but not HPX, compared with uncomplicated malaria (Table 1, Fig 1C). This is consistent with severe non-cerebral malaria being related with extensive hemolysis and accumulation of extracellular HB, presumably leading to HP depletion. Circulating HP was associated (P = 0.005) with the distinction between severe non-cerebral, but not CM, and uncomplicated malaria, when controlling for age and sex (Table 1, Fig 1D). HPX was not a raw risk factor for CM or severe non-cerebral malaria (Table 1, Fig 1D).

HP and HPX are negatively correlated with labile heme in P. falciparum malaria We asked whether HP and HPX are linked to the accumulation of labile heme in serum during P. falciparum malaria. In support of this hypothesis, children that developed CM showed a negative correlation between circulating HP and labile heme (Fig 1E). This was not observed in children that developed severe non-cerebral malaria or in uncomplicated malaria (Fig 1E). The negative correlation between HP and labile heme in children that developed CM remained significant after controlling for parasitemia (P < 0.013). These observations are consistent with HP regulating the levels of circulating labile heme in children that develop CM, irrespectively of parasite burden. HPX was negatively correlated with circulating labile heme concentration in children that developed CM and severe non-cerebral malaria, but not in those with uncomplicated P. falciparum malaria (Fig 1E). The negative correlation between HPX and labile heme in CM (P < 0.0001) or in severe non-cerebral malaria (P < 0.0001) remained significant after controlling for parasitemia. This is consistent with HPX regulating the levels of labile heme in CM and severe non-cerebral patients, irrespectively of parasite burden. Taken together, these observations are consistent with (1) hemolysis associated with P. falciparum malaria depleting circulating HP and HPX and (2) HP and HPX exerting some level of control over the accumulation of labile heme in serum, without preventing the onset of severe presentations of P. falciparum malaria.

Compensatory heme scavenging mechanisms during malaria We then asked whether other plasma proteins and/or macromolecules might scavenge labile heme in the absence of HP and/or HPX. To this aim, we used an ELISA-based assay that quantifies serum heme buffering capacity, that is, the relative capacity of serum proteins and macromolecules to scavenge labile heme (Gouveia et al, 2017). The assay is based on a heme-specific single-domain antibody (sdAb) that binds heme with an affinity of 10−7 M (Gouveia et al, 2017). Heme binding to this sdAb was inhibited when heme was preincubated with serum from control Hp+/+Hpx+/+ mice (Fig 5A). This effect was dose dependent, that is, the higher the serum dilution and/or the amount of heme, the higher was heme recognition by the sdAb (Fig 5A). Surprisingly, the heme buffering capacity of serum from adult Hp−/−Hpx−/− mice was indistinguishable from that of control Hp+/+Hpx+/+ mice, at steady state (Fig 5B). This suggests that circulating proteins and/or macromolecules other than HP and/or HPX can scavenge labile heme. Figure 5. Compensatory heme scavenging mechanisms during malaria. (A) Heme buffering capacity of serum from C57BL/6 mice at steady state, assayed by a heme-specific single domain Ab-based sandwich ELISA. Hemin, at the concentrations indicated, was preincubated with serially diluted serum from C57BL/6 mice. Each dot represents a single well in one experiment. (B) Comparison of the heme buffering capacity of serum from Hp+/+Hpx+/+ versus Hp−/−Hpx−/− mice, at steady state. (A) Increasing heme concentrations were pre-incubated with serum (1/250) in the same assay as in (A). Data shown as mean ± SD (N = 3 per genotype) from one experiment. (C) Serum concentrations of ⍺1-microglobulin (mg/dl) in Pcc-infected (1 × 105 iRBC, at the peak of parasitemia: days 8–9 post-infection) and non-infected control mice (N = 4 per indicated genotype). (D) α1-Microglobulin concentrations in serum from P. falciparum-infected individuals stratified according to disease severity: Uncomplicated malaria (N = 21), cerebral malaria (CM; N = 58) or severe non-cerebral malaria (N = 60). (C, E) Serum concentrations of albumin in the same mice as in (C). (D, F) α1-Microglobulin concentrations in serum from P. falciparum-infected individuals as in (D). (G, H, I) Serum concentrations of (G) low density lipoprotein (LDL); (H) Oxidized LDL. (G, H, I) Ratio of oxidized LDL/LDL calculated from (G) and (H). Data in (C, E, G, H, I) represented as mean ± SD (N = 4 mice per genotype) from one to two independent experiments with similar trend. Dots represent individual mice. Data in (D, F) are represented in violin plots where circles represent individuals and red line indicates median values. (D, F) In (C, E, G, H, I) P-values were determined by two-way ANOVA and in (D, F) by one-way ANOVA. NS, nonsignificant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Source data are available for this figure. We next quantified other known serum heme-binding proteins and macromolecules, at the peak of Pcc infection. The concentration of the heme scavenger ⍺1-microglobulin (Allhorn et al, 2002) in serum from Pcc-infected mice was similar to that of control noninfected mice (Fig 5C). Pcc-infected Hp−/− mice had higher concentrations of ⍺1-microglobulin in serum, compared with noninfected genotype-matched controls (Fig 5C). This suggests that, in the absence of HP, ⍺1-microglobulin might take a predominant role in scavenging labile heme during malaria. The median concentration of ⍺1-microglobulin in serum from children that developed severe non-cerebral P. falciparum malaria was significantly higher than that of children that developed uncomplicated P. falciparum malaria (Fig 5D). The median concentration of ⍺1-microglobulin in serum was indistinguishable in CM versus uncomplicated P. falciparum-infected children (Fig 5D). These observations suggest that ⍺1-microglobulin might “compensate” for the HP depletion and limit the accumulation of labile heme in serum in severe non-cerebral malaria. Albumin concentration in serum from Pcc-infected mice was reduced by ∼50% (i.e., hypoalbuminemia), compared with noninfected controls (Fig 5E). This effect (i.e., hypoalbuminemia) was indistinguishable in Pcc-infected Hp−/−, Hpx−/− and Hp−/−Hpx−/− mice (Fig 5E). This suggests that the contribution of albumin to the heme buffering capacity of serum is reduced during Plasmodium infection. The median concentration of albumin in serum was indistinguishable in uncomplicated P. falciparum-infected children versus CM versus children that developed severe non-cerebral P. falciparum malaria (Fig 5F). The concentration of circulating low-density lipoprotein (LDL), a lipid/protein macromolecule that binds avidly to labile heme (Jeney et al, 2002), increased by ∼fivefold in adult Pcc-infected Hp+/+Hpx+/+, Hp−/−, Hpx−/− and Hp−/−Hpx−/− mice versus genotype and aged-matched noninfected controls (Fig 5G). The concentration of oxidized LDL was reduced by ∼30% (Fig 5H and I), accounting for a <10-fold lower ratio of oxidized versus total LDL in Pcc-infected versus noninfected genotype matched controls (Fig 5H and I). This suggests that Plasmodium infection is associated with major changes in the relative concentration and oxidation of plasma heme-binding proteins and macromolecules. To what extent this contributes to regulate the pathogenetic effects of labile heme during P. falciparum malaria remains, however, to be established.

HP and HPX are essential to prevent malaria mortality in ageing mice In sharp contrast to adult mice (i.e., 8–12 wk), ageing (i.e., >30 wk) Hp−/−, Hpx−/− and Hp−/−Hpx−/− mice succumbed to Pcc infection, as compared with age-matched control Pcc-infected Hp+/+Hpx+/+ mice that survived (Fig 6A). This was not associated, however, with changes in parasite burden (Fig 6A), suggesting that HP and HPX are essential to establish disease tolerance to malaria (Medzhitov et al, 2012; Martins et al, 2019) in ageing, but not adult, mice. Figure 6. HP and HPX are essential to survive malaria in ageing mice. (A) Ageing (>30 wk) mice from the indicated genotypes were infected with Pcc (i.p., 2 × 106 iRBCs). Survivals (left panel) are represented in the Kaplan–Meier plot and parasitemia (Right panel) by mean ± SD, monitored daily from day 3 post infection. Data pooled from three independent experiments (N = 7–12 mice per genotype), with a similar trend. (B) Quantification of labile heme in serum (Left panel) and renal heme (Right panel) at the peak of Pcc infection (2 × 106 iRBC; day 7 post-infection) in Hp+/+Hpx+/+ and Hp−/−Hpx−/− mice. Data shown as mean ± SD from one experiment (N = 4–5 mice per genotype). P-values determined using two-way ANOVA. (C) Kidney Perl’s Prussian blue staining (non-heme Fe3+) from N = 4–5 mice per genotype (non-infected or Pcc-infected: 2 × 106 iRBC, at the peak of infection: day 7 post-infection) in one experiment. Top panels show whole-kidney sections and bottom panels higher magnifications from the area highlighted. Arrowheads indicate Fe3+ (blue). GL, glomerulus; PT, proximal tubules. (C, D) Quantification of renal non-heme Fe3+ accumulation, detected in the same experiment as in (C). Data presented as mean ± SD (N = 4–5 mice per genotype). (E) Quantification of renal non-heme iron concentration, shown as mean ± SD (N = 4–5 mice per genotype). P-values in (D, E) determined using two-way ANOVA. NS, nonsignificant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. Source data are available for this figure.

HP and HPX control renal iron overload and AKI in ageing mice The concentrations of labile heme in serum and total heme in the kidneys from ageing Pcc-infected Hp−/−Hpx−/− mice were in the range of control age-matched Pcc-infected Hp+/+Hpx+/+ mice (Fig 6B). However, ageing Pcc-infected Hp−/−Hpx−/− mice accumulated higher levels of iron (Fig 6C–E) in the kidneys, including ferric (Fe3+) iron in renal proximal tubules, when comparing with Pcc-infected Hp+/+Hpx+/+ controls (Fig 6C and D). This suggests that HP and HPX limit the accumulation of heme–iron in the kidneys of ageing mice, a major driving force in the pathogenesis of malaria AKI (Ramos et al, 2019; Wu et al, 2023).

Ageing alters renal response to Plasmodium infection To further understand the age-dependent protective effect of HP and HPX against malaria AKI, we compared bulk RNAseq data from adult versus ageing naïve and Pcc-infected Hp+/+Hpx+/+ mice. Consistent with previously described (Ramos et al, 2019; Wu et al, 2023), Pcc infection in adult Hp+/+Hpx+/+ mice was associated with a robust transcriptional response in the kidneys, as compared with age-matched noninfected controls (Fig 7A). This integrated (i.e., parenchyma plus hematopoietic cells) response was characterized by the induction of 1,292 genes and repression of 609 genes (Fig 7A). Ageing Pcc-infected Hp+/+Hpx+/+ mice also showed a robust transcriptional response (Fig 7A). However, only 34% of the 1,536 genes induced and 1,313 genes repressed in ageing Pcc-infected Hp+/+Hpx+/+ mice were shared with those induced or repressed in adult Pcc-infected Hp+/+Hpx+/+ mice, respectively (Fig 7A). This suggests that ageing interferes per se with the integrated renal transcriptional response to malaria. Figure 7. Age-dependent effect of HP and HPX on the regulation of gene expression in the kidneys of Pcc-infected mice. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental procedure used for renal bulk RNA-seq analyzes (Left panel). Euler plots of renal bulk RNA-seq data (Right panels) indicating the number and proportion of genes differentially expressed (All), induced (up-regulated) and repressed (down-regulated) in kidneys from Pcc-infected versus non infected (NI) male C57BL/6 mice. Red corresponds to genes differentially regulated, in a nonoverlapping manner (unique), in adult Pcc-infected male mice. Green corresponds to genes regulated, in an overlapping (shared) manner, in adult and ageing Pcc-infected mice. Blue corresponds to genes regulated, in a nonoverlapping manner (unique), in ageing Pcc-infected mice. (A, B) Manhattan plots of gProfiler renal bulk RNA-seq data from (A), depicting gene ontology (GO) analysis for biological processes (GO:BP; green), cellular components (GO:CC; orange), and molecular function (GO:MF; blue), Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes pathways (pink), Reactome (REAC, light green), transcription factors (TF; yellow), and WikiPathway (WP; gray). Left panel (red) corresponds to genes differentially regulated, in a nonoverlapping manner (unique), in adult Pcc-infected mice. Middle panel (green) corresponds to genes regulated, in an overlapping (shared) manner, in adult and ageing Pcc-infected mice. Right panel (blue) corresponds to genes regulated, in a nonoverlapping manner (unique), in ageing Pcc-infected mice. Data from N = 2 mice per experimental group from two independent experiments with similar trend. Source data are available for this figure. The unique gene expression “signature” of adult Pcc-infected mice was related to proinflammatory cytokines (e.g., interleukin 1 and 6) and regulation of lipid metabolism as well as carboxylic metabolic processes (Fig 7B). These were associated with transcriptional programs regulated by the transcription factors Paired Box 4 (Pax4), Kruppel-like factor 4 (KLF4; gut-enriched Krüppel-like factor or GKLF) or Forkhead Box N4 (FOXN4) (Fig 7B). Consistent with previously described (Wu et al, 2023), the shared gene-expression “signature” between Pcc-infected adult and ageing mice (Fig 7B) was related to type I and II interferon responses, and to antigen processing and presentation (Fig 7B). This was associated with transcriptional programs regulated by the interferon regulatory factor (IRF) family of transcription factors including IRF-1, 2 and 9 (Fig 7B). Ageing Pcc-infected mice also presented a unique gene-expression “signature,” related to metabolism of nitrogen compounds and primary metabolic processes and with nucleic acid metabolic processes and stress responses, including DNA damage responses but also with cell cycle regulation (Fig 7B). This was associated with transcriptional programs regulated by the transcription factors E2F transcription factor 1 (E2F1), ZF5, and FOXN4 (Fig 7B). These observations reveal that ageing interferes with the integrated renal transcriptional responses to Plasmodium infection without however, precipitating the onset of malarial AKI. Whether these transcriptional responses emanate predominatly from parenchyma or hematopoietic-derived cells is not clear.