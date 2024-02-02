TAIWAN, February 2 - President Tsai meets delegation from US-based National Resilience

On the morning of February 2, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation from US-based National Resilience, Inc. In remarks, President Tsai said that National Resilience is well versed in the processes and regulations involved in mass production and enjoys abundant international links. The president hopes that collaboration between National Resilience and Taiwan Bio-Manufacturing Corporation (TBMC) will help advance Taiwan's emerging biotech and pharmaceutical industrial chain, enhance Taiwan's visibility throughout the global biomedical industry, and make Taiwan a vital hub for innovative biomanufacturing in Asia.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I welcome our distinguished guests from National Resilience to Taiwan. National Resilience is well versed in the processes and regulations involved in mass production and enjoys abundant international links. Collaboration between National Resilience and TBMC is set to introduce next-generation biotech and pharmaceutical production technologies to Taiwan. This will help accelerate our capacity to produce mRNA-based therapeutics to an international standard and advance Taiwan's emerging biotech and pharmaceutical industrial chain.

In recent years, Taiwan's biomedical industry has been the government's policy focus. And with the 5+2 innovative industries plan and the Six Core Strategic Industries policy, we have accelerated all-around industrial development. Taiwan is placing great emphasis on the advanced production of pharmaceuticals and vaccines. In the manufacturing sector, Taiwan already operates a comprehensive supply chain. We have also established a robust foundation in the fields of smart manufacturing and automation.

Our aspiration is to use this as a base for our biomedical industry. The government has thus promoted the establishment of TBMC, as well as cooperation with National Resilience to introduce a range of innovative production technologies. We hope the introduction of international clients via National Resilience will facilitate TBMC's operations and enhance Taiwan's visibility throughout the global biomedical industry.

I want to extend my gratitude to our guests for choosing Taiwan as a partner. This will foster a more advanced and innovative biomanufacturing model for Taiwan. It will also increase competitiveness in the biomedical industry for Taiwan and the US, helping us inject new momentum into the global biomedical sector.

In closing, I welcome our distinguished guests to Taiwan once again. We look forward to deepening our cooperation in technology, human resources, and manufacturing so that Taiwan can become a vital hub for innovative biomanufacturing in Asia.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by National Resilience Vice Chairman Patrick Y. Yang (楊育民).