Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,140 in the last 365 days.

Midwinter 2024 Waterfowl Survey Results Released

Annual survey estimates number of wintering ducks, geese, and swans 

Photo of several takes taking flight from the water

Photo by State Park Ranger Elena Gilroy, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

In early January, aerial survey teams of pilots and biologists from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducted their annual population estimates of ducks, geese and swans along the state’s Chesapeake Bay, tidal Potomac River and Atlantic coast shorelines. This year, the teams counted about 593,200 waterfowl which was lower than the 632,200 birds observed in 2023 but consistent with the most recent five-year average of 596,500 birds.

“Waterfowl are continually responding to environmental cues like weather and food availability as they seek resources necessary to ensure their survival,” said Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer. “The standardized survey protocols associated with the Mid-Winter Survey allow our biologists to assemble a long-term picture of waterfowl abundance and distribution in Maryland, and this survey represents one of the department’s many contributions to state, regional, and continental waterfowl data collection efforts used to manage this valuable resource.”

Overall, dabbling duck numbers (91,300) were similar to the 2023 count of 93,600 birds. While the number of mallards (45,100) and black ducks (24,200) were close to their respective 5-year averages (50,800, and 21,760), the number of green-winged teal counted in 2024 (17,500) was much higher than recent years. 

The 2024 mid-winter survey was conducted during the first two weeks of January, just prior to the cold weather that occurred later in the month. The timing of the survey flights likely led to lower diving duck counts than in 2023 (190,300). Biologists counted 350,500 Canada geese in the 2024 survey effort which was slightly higher than both the 320,800 geese counted in 2023 and the 5-year average (321,960). 

The Midwinter Waterfowl Survey has been conducted annually since the early 1960s and covers most of the tidal shorelines and near-shore waterfowl habitat in Maryland (see below for survey results from the last 5 years). 

Midwinter Waterfowl Survey Results 2019-2024*

Figures rounded to the nearest hundred

Species

2019

2020

2022

2023

2024

Mallard

39,000

56,000

53,500

56,800

45,100

Black Duck

17,200

21,000

24,600

21,800

24,200

Gadwall

4,800

10,800

6,800

3,400

2,600

Widgeon

1,200

1,100

300

1,900

500

Green-winged teal

1,500

2,000

6,900

6,200

17,500

Shoveler

100

300

900

200

100

Pintail

600

1,800

4,600

3,300

1,300

Total Dabblers

64,400

93,000

97,600

93,600

91,300

Redhead

20,600

10,600

7,000

12,800

10,000

Canvasback

46,000

46,900

7,700

57,800

18,800

Scaup

72,100

59,000

29,500

74,000

28,400

Ring-necked duck

1,100

3,000

2,100

6,200

7,000

Goldeneye

100

300

100

400

300

Bufflehead

13,200

11,400

10,600

16,800

16,300

Ruddy duck

28,900

18,500

22,400

22,300

39,500

Total Divers

182,000

149,700

79,400

190,300

120,300

Scoters

27,800

5,700

1,300

3,400

1,800

Long-tailed Duck

300

200

100

100

100

Mergansers

2,000

2,300

1,400

1,700

1,900

Total Ducks

276,500

250,900

179,800

289,100

215,400

Brant

900

900

200

400

1,100

Snow Goose

34,700

40,900

13,600

12,500

16,100

Canada Goose

250,200

327,200

361,100

320,800

350,500

Tundra Swan

4,000

7,100

7,400

7,300

9,600

Total Waterfowl

566,300

627,000

563,800

632,200

593,200

*The survey was not conducted in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

You just read:

Midwinter 2024 Waterfowl Survey Results Released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more