Passing of the baton at TGW Logistics: Henry Puhl is taking over as Chief Executive Officer

Harald Schröpf (left) hands over the baton to Henry Puhl

After more than 14 years with the company, Harald Schröpf has decided to retire. Henry Puhl brings extensive experience to his role as Chief Executive Officer.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 1, Harald Schröpf received his successor in the role of CEO at the TGW headquarters in Marchtrenk. With the official passing of the baton to Henry Puhl, the intralogistics specialist TGW Logistics is starting a new chapter in its more than 50-year history.

Before starting at TGW Logistics, Henry Puhl served as Chief Technology Officer of the KION Group, and prior to that, he worked for prestigious global companies such as the CLAAS Group and John Deere (Deere & Company). The 53-year-old manager can look back on an impressive international track record in the industrial technology and automation industry.

FOUNDATION PHILOSOPHY AS FRAMEWORK FOR ACTION

"I'm very excited to get started in my new role. As a foundation-owned company, TGW Logistics boasts a unique setup where performance plays a central role, but that also leaves plenty of room for people's individuality. That is in accord with my understanding of leadership, which gives equal weight to trust, empowerment and attention to results," says Puhl. "The 'idea TGW' and the foundation philosophy of 'Focusing on people - Learning and Growing' make up our framework of action and lay a strong foundation for the future."

The departing CEO Harald Schröpf had a definitive impact on the course that TGW Logistics has taken; he is now retiring at his own request. His commitment and successful work are greatly appreciated.

Passing of the baton at TGW Logistics: Henry Puhl is taking over as Chief Executive Officer

About

TGW Systems Inc. – the North American arm of TGW Logistics Group – is a leading systems integrator of automated warehouse solutions. With over 50 years of experience, we design, manufacture, implement and maintain trusted end-to-end solutions, which enable our customers to run their distribution network at the highest levels of productivity. Our tailored industry solutions for fashion & apparel, industrial & consumer goods and grocery are suited to manage dynamic market changes and make retailers and their fulfillment centers future-proof. TGW Logistics Group has subsidiaries in the US, Europe and China and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

Italian book wholesaler turns to automation with TGW Logistics
TGW Logistics has now been part of the UN Global Compact for a full year
