EaP Index 2023 unwrapped – Join launch event online on 8 February

On 8 February, the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum will hold an online launch of the recently published Eastern Partnership Index 2023.

The ‘EaP Index 2023 unwrapped: Reform pulse and emerging trends in the Eastern Neighbourhood’ launch event will provide an opportunity to discuss the results of the EaP Index, its global findings, conclusions, and policy recommendations.

Two years into Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the EaP Index findings highly resonate with the overarching theme of the war and its spillover effects across all the six EaP countries. 

“While the war shows the fragile nature of peace in the region, it also confirms the robustness of the Eastern Partnership as a ‘training ground’ for EaP countries with EU aspirations, and the resilience of independent civil society,” the EaP Forum said in a press release.

Under these circumstances, over the reporting period of two years (2022 and 2023), the EaP Index takes stock of emerging policy trends and reforms in critical governance areas across all six EaP countries and translates them into practical insights and concrete policy recommendations.  

To attend the event, please register via this online form by 6 February 2024, 15:00 CET. 

Eastern Partnership Index 2023: Putin’s war against Ukraine catalyses deeper integration between region and EU 

EaP Civil Society Forum and National Platform of Georgia condemn smear campaign against Georgian civil society experts

